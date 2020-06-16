Man who allegedly stole vehicles, patrol car to be in court on Wednesday

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The man wanted out of Guymon for allegedly stealing several vehicles including a patrol car will be in court on Wednesday, June 17.

Rondale Turner, 27, is facing several federal charges.

He was involved in an hours-long standoff on Thursday, June 11.

Turner is accused of stealing several weapons and vehicles including the patrol car.

Authorities said they found him hiding in the wall of a home in Randall County.

