Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in Oklahoma slaying

CACHE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of a 26-year-old man last year in southwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said 22-year-old Shannon Freeman entered the guilty plea Monday.

The OSBI, which assisted Cache police with the investigation, said Freeman is the third of three people to be sentenced in connection to the June 2019 fatal shooting of Nathan Morrow in Cache, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.