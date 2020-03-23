Man sentenced to 25 years for trying to bomb Oklahoma bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank with a half-ton vehicle bomb.
Prosecutors say 26-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre was sentenced Monday in federal court in Oklahoma City.
The FBI learned of Varnell’s plan and an undercover agent posed as someone who could help build the bomb, but instead provided inert materials. Defense attorneys claimed Varnell was entrapped and his parents testified that he is a paranoid schizophrenic.
Varnell’s attorney, Vicki Behenna, says she’s thankful he didn’t get sentenced to life in prison.