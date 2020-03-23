Man sentenced to 25 years for trying to bomb Oklahoma bank

FILE – This file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jerry Drake Varnell, of Sayre, Okla., who was arrested Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in an alley adjacent to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. Varnell has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank with a half-ton (450-kilogram) vehicle bomb. Prosecutors say Varnell was sentenced Monday, March 23, 2020, in federal court in Oklahoma City. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of trying to blow up an Oklahoma City bank with a half-ton vehicle bomb.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre was sentenced Monday in federal court in Oklahoma City.

The FBI learned of Varnell’s plan and an undercover agent posed as someone who could help build the bomb, but instead provided inert materials. Defense attorneys claimed Varnell was entrapped and his parents testified that he is a paranoid schizophrenic.

Varnell’s attorney, Vicki Behenna, says she’s thankful he didn’t get sentenced to life in prison.