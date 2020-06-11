Man paralyzed in fall from bridge during Oklahoma protest

FILE – In this May 31, 2020, file photo, people attend to a man who fell off an overpass on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Okla., when a truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a group of protesters blocking the highway during a protest march for George Floyd. The Oklahoma man who was paralyzed from the waist down in the fall is improving, his brother said Wednesday, June 10. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man who was paralyzed from the waist down in a fall from a bridge when a truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Tulsa is in stable condition and improving.

Randy Knight said Wednesday that his brother, Ryan Knight, is regaining use of his hands and arms but still can’t move his legs.

Ryan Knight suffered broken vertebra in his neck and back when he fell at least 20 feet from an interstate overpass on May 31 as a truck drove through the crowd protesting the death of George Floyd.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman says the driver was questioned but hasn’t been charged.

She declined to disclose further information, including the driver’s explanation of what happened.