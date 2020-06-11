Man paralyzed in fall from bridge during Oklahoma protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man who was paralyzed from the waist down in a fall from a bridge when a truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Tulsa is in stable condition and improving.
Randy Knight said Wednesday that his brother, Ryan Knight, is regaining use of his hands and arms but still can’t move his legs.
Ryan Knight suffered broken vertebra in his neck and back when he fell at least 20 feet from an interstate overpass on May 31 as a truck drove through the crowd protesting the death of George Floyd.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman says the driver was questioned but hasn’t been charged.
She declined to disclose further information, including the driver’s explanation of what happened.