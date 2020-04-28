Man opens fire in Oklahoma Amazon warehouse; no one hurt

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say no one was injured when a man opened fire inside an Amazon warehouse in Oklahoma City.

Sgt. Gary Knight says the man and a woman arrived at the shipping facility shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Knight says the woman asked about someone who worked at the warehouse then the gunman followed her inside.

Knight says the man shot into the ceiling after being told to leave.

He then went outside and shot into a truck before fleeing.

Knight says the man has been identified but is not in custody.

The person the woman asked about no longer works at the facility.