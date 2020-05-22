Man killed, state senator injured in Oklahoma turnpike crash

STROUD, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man is dead and a state senator is hospitalized after a two-car crash along the Turner Turnpike.

OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart says the crash happened early Friday near Stroud. Stewart says a man hydroplaned and crashed his vehicle into a ditch.

State Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman then hydroplaned in the same spot and crashed into the man’s vehicle.

The man died at the scene.

Ikley-Freeman was transported to the OU Medical Center.

Her condition was not immediately known, but Stewart says her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.