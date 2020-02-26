Man held stepdaughter captive for 20 years sentenced to life

OKLAHOMA CITY (Tulsa World) — A man convicted of kidnapping and holding his stepdaughter captive for nearly 20 years has been sentenced to life in prison.

Henri Michelle Piette also faces a $50,000 fine and $50,067 in restitution to the victim, Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t identify people who say they have been sexually abused, but McGinnis has discussed her case publicly.

Court documents say Piette kidnapped McGinnis from her home in eastern Oklahoma in 1997 and held her captive in Mexico, repeatedly raped and abused her, fathering her nine children, the first when she was 15.

Piette is likely to face additional state charges in Wagoner County.