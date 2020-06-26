Man fatally shot by Oklahoma trooper during a traffic stop

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one of its troopers shot a man fatally during a traffic stop in northeastern Oklahoma.

OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart says the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44/Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita, about 55 miles northeast of Tulsa near the Kansas border.

Identities, the cause of the shooting, and the reason for the traffic stop weren’t immediately released.

Stewart said the trooper and a woman who was driving the vehicle in which the man was riding weren’t injured.