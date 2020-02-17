Man, evicted from wife’s home returns, kills man, himself

DEWEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Oklahoma man who was evicted from the home where his wife was living later returned to the home to kill another man, then fatally shot himself.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Dewey police removed 25-year-old Tyler Gage from the home Thursday, but Gage later returned with a gun, forced his way inside and shot 29-year-old Christopher Gilliam then shot himself.

The OSBI says Gilliam was dead at the scene, about 45 miles north of Tulsa.

The OSBI says Gilliam was taken to a Tulsa hospital where he died Friday.

