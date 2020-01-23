Man dies, two injured in Oklahoma wreck

FORGAN, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma DPS is reporting one person is dead and two are in critical condition after a wreck at the intersection of County Road NS137 and County Road EW8 Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a Ford F-150 was driving southbound on CR NS137 when the driver attempted to turn left onto EW 8 and a Ford 350 on the passenger side.

The F-150 left the roadway, overturning one-quarter time before striking a fence, a corner post, and a utility pole.

The driver of the Ford 350, 57-year-old Eric Elston, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The wreck continues to be under investigation.

