Man dies in fatal wreck in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said a 22 year-old man was killed in a one vehicle collision on county road Mile 14 today.

Lukas Brian Simmons of Goodwell, OK, was drving northbound on county road Mile 14, approximately two miles north of Texhoma, OK, and departed the roadway to the left, officials said.

Simmons overcorrected and crossed back over the road departing the roadway to the right, rolled three and a quarter times coming to rest on the passenger side in the field.

DPS officials said Simmons was ejected sometime during the roll, coming to rest approximately sixty feet to the south of the vehicle.

Authorities stated speed did play a factor in the crash and Simmons was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.