Man dies from Oklahoma City overpass leap during arrest try

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say a 30-year-old man is dead after jumping from a highway overpass during an attempted arrest.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow says police responded to the scene of an accident at Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Withrow says police Sgt. Jeffrey Davis then came into contact with a man and woman.

Withrow says the woman was detained and put in a police car, but when he tried to arrest 30-year-old Zachary Lambert, he began resisting and jumped over the side of the bridge.

Lambert was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.