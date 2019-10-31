1  of  2
Man charged with murder after fatal Oklahoma shooting

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 24-year-old man accused of shooting another man to death.

Court records show Dominic Washington was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while on probation and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Washington is charged in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 41-year-old Trae Kendell Walker. Oklahoma City police say officers responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s northwest side couldn’t find a victim. Investigators learned later that a shooting victim had been pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had been taken in a private vehicle.

Washington was being held without bond Wednesday in the Oklahoma County Jail, but the records don’t indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

