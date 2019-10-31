Man charged with murder after fatal Oklahoma shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a 24-year-old man accused of shooting another man to death.

Court records show Dominic Washington was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm while on probation and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Washington is charged in the Sept. 7 shooting death of 41-year-old Trae Kendell Walker. Oklahoma City police say officers responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s northwest side couldn’t find a victim. Investigators learned later that a shooting victim had been pronounced dead at a local hospital where he had been taken in a private vehicle.

Washington was being held without bond Wednesday in the Oklahoma County Jail, but the records don’t indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.