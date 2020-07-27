Man charged in students’ death ordered to stand trial

Max Townsend, the man accused of killing three Moore High School cross county runners and injuring four others in alleged hit and run crash, arrives for a preliminary hearing in Norman, Okla., Friday, July 24, 2020. Officials say the crash happened one day after Townsend’s son was killed in a traffic accident. Prosecutors allege Townsend had stayed up drinking after his shift ended at 2 a.m. to mourn his son.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been ordered to stand trial on murder charges in the deaths of three members of a high school cross-country team and injuring of five others in suburban Oklahoma City.

After more than seven hours of testimony Friday, a Cleveland County District Court judge found there was enough evidence for prosecutors to try 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, of Tuttle, on three counts of second-degree murder and charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

Prosecutors say Townsend drove his pickup truck more than 80 mph and crossed two lanes of traffic before crashing into the Moore High School runners as they ran along a sidewalk.

His adult son died in a traffic crash the day before.