Man arrested in woman’s fatal stabbing in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a 47-year-old man has been arrested after one woman was stabbed to death and a second also was wounded.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate Rodney B. Staten was booked at 4:20 p.m. Friday on complaints of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Records don’t indicate if Staten has an attorney.

Investigators say the stabbing happened about 8:50 a.m. Friday during a domestic disturbance at an Oklahoma City motel. Police found 33-year-old Sarah Guinn dead from stab wounds. Another woman, 48-year-old Tonya Wilkinson, also was wounded and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say Staten and Guinn were in a relationship and that four young children also were at the scene. The children have been placed in protective custody.

