Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old in Beaver

BEAVER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a 17-year-old in Beaver.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Dalton Creed, 28, is charged with Murder in the First Degree and Possession of a Firearm after a Felony Conviction.

17-year-old Logan Busby was shot back on July 14. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

OSBI said they were called in for assistance.

Creed is in the Beaver County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

