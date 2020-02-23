Man accused in parents’ deaths ordered to stand trial

FILE – In this March 4, 2019, booking file photo, released by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shows Michael Elijah Walker, who is accused of fatally shooting his parents in 2019. Walker was ordered Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder. Police said the younger Walker told investigators that he shot his parents “because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshippers,” The Oklahoman reported. (Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

EDMOND, Okla. (The Oklahoman) — An Oklahoma man accused of fatally shooting his parents has been ordered to stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder.

Oklahoma County Special Judge Kathryn Savage ruled Friday that there was enough evidence for 20-year-old Michael Elijah Walker to be tried in the March 2019 deaths of his parents.

Police say Walker told investigators that his parents were Satan worshippers who were sent him messages telepathically.

A psychiatrist found Walker mentally competent to stand trial in December. Walker’s attorney says his client is acutely paranoid and should be found not guilty by reason of mental illness.