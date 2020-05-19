Man, 83, admits he killed neighbors then shoots himself

MANNFORD, Okla. (Tulsa World) — Police say a Tulsa-area man shot and killed his neighbors before turning the gun on himself in front of officers who pleaded to him to lower the firearm that he had pointed at his head.

The Tulsa World reported Tuesday that Oklahoma’s State Bureau of Investigation said 57-year-old Mary Milam and 59-year-old Donald Langdon were shot to death Monday morning in Mannford.

Officers found the pair dead in their home upon arriving at the scene.

Mannford Police Chief Jerry Ridley says 83-year-old James Hancock walked out of his nearby mobile home and admitted to killing them before shooting himself.