Magnitude 3.0 earthquake shakes parts of eastern Oklahoma

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — No injuries were reported after an early-morning earthquake shook parts of eastern Oklahoma.

The US Geological Survey says the 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:39 a.m. Thursday 6 miles (9 kilometers) east of Holdenville, about 68 miles (109 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about 2 miles (3 kilometers).

No damage was immediately reported. Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Geologists say the number of magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes is on pace to decline for the fourth straight year after state regulators directed producers to close some wells and reduce volumes in others.