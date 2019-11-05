Longtime Oklahoma TV reporter announces run for US Senate

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A longtime Oklahoma television news reporter says she’s planning to run as a Democrat for Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Jim Inhofe.

Abby Broyles announced her candidacy late Monday in a video posted to her Twitter account. She joins a handful of other candidates for the Democratic nomination.

The Oklahoma native has been a reporter for KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City for several years and recently finished her law degree at Oklahoma City University.

The 85-year-old Inhofe was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1994 and currently serves as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

