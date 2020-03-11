Lockdowns at Oklahoma prisons after “disturbance” lifted

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has lifted lockdowns at state prisons statewide that were imposed after what was called a “disturbance” at a prison in Stringtown.

The DOC said in a statement Wednesday that all prisons have resumed normal operations.

The lockdown was issued after a March 2 disturbance at Mack Alford Correctional Center, about 105 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

DOC spokesman Matt Elliott said the cause of the disturbances is under investigation and the lockdown was ordered after investigators learned of more potential violence at other state prisons.