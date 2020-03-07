1  of  2
Breaking News
Crews battling fire northwest of Borger National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

Lockdown lifted at many Oklahoma prisons after disturbance

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has lifted a lockdown at all but six prisons following what is called a “disturbance” among inmates at one facility.

The DOC said Friday the lockdown with no visitation continues at the state-run Mack Alford, Dick Conner and North Fork Correctional Centers and at the privately operated Lawton, Davis and Cimarron facilities.

The lockdown was ordered Monday after the disturbance among about a half dozen inmates at Mack Alford in Stringtown, about 105 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Prison officials say there were no serious injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss