Lockdown lifted at many Oklahoma prisons after disturbance

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has lifted a lockdown at all but six prisons following what is called a “disturbance” among inmates at one facility.

The DOC said Friday the lockdown with no visitation continues at the state-run Mack Alford, Dick Conner and North Fork Correctional Centers and at the privately operated Lawton, Davis and Cimarron facilities.

The lockdown was ordered Monday after the disturbance among about a half dozen inmates at Mack Alford in Stringtown, about 105 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Prison officials say there were no serious injuries.