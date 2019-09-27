Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

(FOX NEWS) — A heartwarming moment in Oklahoma, when a little girl meets with the man who saved her life.
This video captured the sweet reunion between the pair.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Patnode was off duty at a gas station in Oklahoma City last week when he heard a woman shouting that her daughter couldn’t breathe.
Patnode immediately jumped into action performing chest compressions on the limp 6-year-old.
By the time an ambulance arrived, the child had opened her eyes and started breathing again.
The girl’s mother thanked the trooper for his heroic actions calling him an “angel”.