Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

A 6-year-old girl gets the opportunity to thank the Oklahoma highway patrol officer who saved her life when she suddenly collapsed at a gas station.

(FOX NEWS) — A heartwarming moment in Oklahoma, when a little girl meets with the man who saved her life.

This video captured the sweet reunion between the pair.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Patnode was off duty at a gas station in Oklahoma City last week when he heard a woman shouting that her daughter couldn’t breathe.

Patnode immediately jumped into action performing chest compressions on the limp 6-year-old.

By the time an ambulance arrived, the child had opened her eyes and started breathing again.

The girl’s mother thanked the trooper for his heroic actions calling him an “angel”.