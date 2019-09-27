Little girl meets trooper who saved her life

Oklahoma

A 6-year-old girl gets the opportunity to thank the Oklahoma highway patrol officer who saved her life when she suddenly collapsed at a gas station.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A heartwarming moment in Oklahoma, when a little girl meets with the man who saved her life.

This video captured the sweet reunion between the pair.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Patnode was off duty at a gas station in Oklahoma City last week when he heard a woman shouting that her daughter couldn’t breathe.

Patnode immediately jumped into action performing chest compressions on the limp 6-year-old.

By the time an ambulance arrived, the child had opened her eyes and started breathing again.

The girl’s mother thanked the trooper for his heroic actions calling him an “angel”.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss