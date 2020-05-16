Legislature passes bills to boost Medicaid funding

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference Monday, May 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. State health officials on Monday reported multiple new positive cases of COVID-19 and new deaths.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature has approved two separate measures that aim to boost funding for the state’s Medicaid program.

The House on Friday narrowly approved a bill that will increase a fee that hospitals pay from 2.5% to 4% that would generate about $134 million annually to help fund most of the state’s share of a Medicaid expansion.

Another measure approved in the Senate on Friday would ask voters to amend the constitution to divert a portion of tobacco settlement money to fund Medicaid.

Voters will decide on June 30 whether to approve a state question to expand Medicaid.