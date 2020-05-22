Legislature OKs letting governor’s emergency powers expire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a resolution that calls for sweeping powers granted to the governor under a health emergency to expire at the end of the month.

The House adopted the resolution Friday. It calls for powers granted to the governor under the never-before-used Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act to expire on May 30.

The powers include allowing the governor to temporary suspend laws and regulations that interfere with the state’s ability to respond to the pandemic.

It also gives the governor the authority to redirect state employees and other resources, including up to $50 million state funds.