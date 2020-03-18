Legislature approves open meeting changes amid outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature has approved sweeping changes to the state’s Open Meeting Act to allow government bodies to meet via teleconference.

The bill alarmed open government advocates who worried the changes were too extreme.

Meanwhile, bars, some restaurants and other business in the state’s largest cities are being ordered closed by mayors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a statewide emergency because of COVID-19, and health officials say there have been 17 confirmed cases so far in the state.