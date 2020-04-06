Legislature approves broad new powers for Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature is granting sweeping new powers to the governor to respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The House and Senate on Monday approved a resolution to give the power to the governor under the never-before-used Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act.

Under the act, Gov. Kevin Stitt is granted the authority to temporarily suspend laws and regulations, mobilize the National Guard and redirect state employees and resources.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state surpassed 1,300 on Monday and five more people died of COVID-19, bringing the total to 51 deaths.