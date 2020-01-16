Lawton man charged in deaths of mother, sister

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — A southwest Oklahoma man has been charged with murder and arson for a fire that killed his mother and sister.

The Lawton Constitution reports that 36-year-old Carl Albert Johnson Jr. of Lawton was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and arson in the November fire that led to the deaths of 59-year-old Carole Johnson and 37-year-old Cathy Johnson.

Jail records show Carl Johnson is jailed on $750,000 bond and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

