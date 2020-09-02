Lawsuit Seeks Reparations For Tulsa Race Massacre

Suit filed by survivors of the 1921 massacre and their descendants seeks repair of destruction in Tulsa's Greenwood district, as well as the City's continued failure to rebuild the area.

(KJRH) A lawsuit filed this week demands the City of Tulsa and others repair the damage from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Justice for Greenwood Advocates, a group of civil and human rights lawyers led by Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon Simmons, filed a lawsuit demanding the repair of destruction caused in 1921 in the Greenwood district, as well as the City’s continued failure to rebuild the area.

The lawsuit’s main plaintiff is 105-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle. She is one of two known Tulsa Race Massacre survivors still alive today.

Seven defendants are identified in the lawsuit that are said to have contributed to the “public nuisance and unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of the Black citizens of Tulsa and the survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.”

