KFOR hosts exclusive virtual Town Hall with Oklahoma’s Congressional leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s federal legislative leaders will address the response to the coronavirus outbreak during a live virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, May 13.
The 60-minute virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the KFOR studios.
You can submit your questions for the congressional delegation by email or on social media using the hashtag #OKTownHall. You can even send your question as videos over social media using #OKTownHall.
Although Senator Jim Inhofe could not participate in the Virtual Town Hall, he answered some of KFOR’s questions through a Zoom interview prior to the live event.
You can watch that here:
