Key Stitt cabinet members on coronavirus stepping down

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s key cabinet members at the forefront of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic are stepping down.

Stitt’s office announced Monday that Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge and Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum are both returning to their full-time careers.

Both Loughridge and Shrum were working as volunteers in Stitt’s cabinet and expressed a need to return to their work.

Loughridge will be replaced by Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett.

Shrum’s replacement is Elizabeth Pollard, currently the deputy secretary of science and innovation.