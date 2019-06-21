Kansas woman dies after wreck east of Guymon

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a wreck in Texas County.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on US-54, just east of Guymon.

According to Oklahoma State Troopers, Tammy Elaine Ballesteros, 33, of Elkhart, Kansas, was driving east in the outside lane of US-54 when she crossed over into the inside lane, hitting another vehicle.

Troopers said the second vehicle then lost control, left the road, rolled once, and came to a stop on a fence.

Officials said Ballesteros’ vehicle then crossed the center line and hit the trailer of a semi-truck.

Ballesteros was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Troopers said Ballesteros was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.