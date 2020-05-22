Judge sets bond for McAlester couple accused of child abuse

McALESTER, Okla. (McAlester News-Capital) — A county judge has set bond at $100,000 each for two McAlester defendants charged with several counts related to alleged child abuse.

Twenty-four-year-old Ashley Dawn Marie Schardein and twenty-seven-year-old Billy James Menees were charged with child abuse by torture, kidnapping, and four counts of child abuse, according to court documents.

Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills set the bond during an initial arraignment on Tuesday.

The couple is accused of torturing Menees’ 10-year-old daughter.

The McAlester News-Capital reported several other children who lived in the home were removed and placed in the care of DHS.