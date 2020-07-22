Judge holds off releasing video of 2 Tulsa cops being shot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ruled against publicly releasing video that shows two Tulsa police officers being shot during a traffic stop at least until a preliminary hearing takes place in September.

David Anthony Ware, 32, had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf July 16 on four charges.

The charges include first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill in connection to the June 29 fatal shooting of 45-year-old Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and the shooting of 26-year-old Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Special Judge David Guten approved a prosecutor’s request July 6 to prevent release of video footage of the shooting for at least six months.