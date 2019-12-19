Judge found in contempt by Oklahoma watchdog agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County judge has been found in contempt by a state watchdog agency for failing to turn over subpoenaed records.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission voted 3-0 last week to find Judge Kendra Coleman in contempt.

The commission did not identify Coleman by name, but the judge revealed she was the target when she filed a complaint on Wednesday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

In the complaint, Coleman contends the agency must be more specific about the allegations against her and the campaign.

Coleman is facing a felony charge for failing to pay state taxes in 2017.