Joseph Harroz Jr. named OU president after year as interim

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2008, file photo, Joseph Harroz Jr., of the University of Oklahoma, speaks in Oklahoma City. After serving as the interim president of the University of Oklahoma for the past year, Harroz has been named to the post permanently. The university said its Board of Regents on Saturday, May 9, 2020, voted unanimously to give the job to Harroz, effective immediately. (AP Photo, File)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — After serving as the interim president of the University of Oklahoma for the past year, Joseph Harroz Jr. has been named to the post permanently.

The university said its Board of Regents on Saturday voted unanimously to give the job to Harroz, effective immediately.

Harroz was dean of the OU College of Law before becoming interim president.

He was named to the interim spot in May 2019 following the sudden resignation of Jim Gallogly, who’d served less than a year in the role.