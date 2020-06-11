Breaking News
Jaywalking arrest of 2 black teens in Oklahoma under review

TULSA, OKLA. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma are investigating the arrest of two black teenagers who were arrested by white police officers for jaywalking in a Tulsa neighborhood.

Tulsa police released two body camera videos on Tuesday of the officers who handcuffed two black teenagers on June 4 after a video of their arrest went viral on social media.

A video shows two officers forcing the teen down to the ground as he physically struggles with them.

An officer handcuffs the teen on the ground as the other teen asks the officers why the teen is getting arrested.

Tulsa police said the arrest is under investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Unit.

