OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust.

In July, investigators began targeting a drug trafficking operation that was moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.

“The investigation led to search warrants being served this week at several locations where shipments of meth were being stored upon arrival in Oklahoma,” said Mark Woodward, spokesman for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Officials were able to seize 589 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of nearly $3 million.

“The significance of this seizure cannot be overstated as meth continues to kill more Oklahomans than any other drug. This seizure of nearly 270 kilos of meth no doubt saved countless lives throughout our state,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.

Woodward says this bust is one of the largest meth seizures in state history.

Authorities also seized four firearms, and made five arrests. Additional arrests are expected.