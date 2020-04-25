Intruders post racist language in Oklahoma education meeting

TULSA, Okla. (Tulsa World) — An online meeting of the Oklahoma State Board of Education was disrupted by an intruder or intruders posting racist and vulgar language that was visible to everyone watching.

The Tulsa World reports that the incident Thursday was the first “zoombombing” of a public body in Oklahoma.

Zoombombing is when people who are not part of a group break into a Zoom meeting to post images, memes or comments.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said it’s a risk public bodies are taking while trying to maintain openness and transparency in government during the coronavirus pandemic.

The intruders started posted in the chat function about 25 minutes into the meeting.