Inmate charged with murder of cellmate at Oklahoma prison

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors have filed a first-degree murder charge against an inmate who allegedly told correctional officers he choked, beat and hung his cellmate to death.

Pittsburg County court records indicate the charge was filed on Friday against 38-year-old Shawn Curtis Sharp, an inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester who is serving a 35-year prison sentence for first-degree rape and other charges. The records don’t indicate whether Sharp is represented by an attorney.

Sharp is accused in the Sept. 18 death of his cellmate, 56-year-old Bobby Bailey , who was serving a life sentence for shooting with intent to kill.

The Tulsa World reports correctional officers found Bailey hanging from a ligature around his neck in his cell. Prison officials say Sharp has allegedly repeatedly confessed to Bailey’s death.