Inmate captured after escaping unfenced Oklahoma prison

This March 6, 2020 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Correction in shows Jeremiah Hobbs. For the second time this week, an inmate has escaped from a minimum security prison in southeast Oklahoma where one inmate, four workers and a probation officer tested positive for the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Thursday, April 9, 2020. Hobbs, 40, walked away Thursday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester where he was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary. (Oklahoma Department of Correction via AP)

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a man who escaped from a minimum security state prison in McAlester has been captured.

The department says 40-year-old Jeremiah Hobbs was arrested Monday following a traffic stop 75 miles away from McAlester in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.

Hobbs disappeared Thursday from the unfenced Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.

The corrections department says a woman identified as Hobbs’ girlfriend was also arrested during the traffic stop on a warrant for harboring a fugitive.

The department said Hobbs was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary and now faces a potential felony escape charge.

Court documents don’t list an attorney to speak on Hobbs’ behalf.