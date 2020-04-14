Inmate captured after escaping unfenced Oklahoma prison

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a man who escaped from a minimum security state prison in McAlester has been captured.
The department says 40-year-old Jeremiah Hobbs was arrested Monday following a traffic stop 75 miles away from McAlester in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.
Hobbs disappeared Thursday from the unfenced Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.
The corrections department says a woman identified as Hobbs’ girlfriend was also arrested during the traffic stop on a warrant for harboring a fugitive.
The department said Hobbs was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary and now faces a potential felony escape charge.
Court documents don’t list an attorney to speak on Hobbs’ behalf.