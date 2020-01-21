Inhofe says wife suffered mild stroke, ‘progressing nicely’

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s wife, Kay, suffered what he described as a mild stroke last week, causing him to miss the first day of impeachment trial proceedings.

The 85-year-old Inhofe told the Tulsa World that his wife is progressing nicely and that “there was no damage.”

Inhofe was back in Washington early Tuesday, but he traded his front row seat for Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s desk near the cloak room in case he had to leave suddenly.

Inhofe told the paper he expects to vote for Trump’s acquittal on the two articles of impeachment brought by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.