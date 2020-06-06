Increase in Oklahoma COVID-19 daily case total slows

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The pace has slowed in the increase of reported coronavirus infections in Oklahoma.

State health officials say Friday that 96 new people tested positive COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

That is 12 cases fewer than those reported Thursday, but it pushed the recorded state total for the outbreak to 7,003 cases.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

One death was reported Friday, one fewer than the day before, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 345 for the outbreak.