Iconic sports cities turn eerie during coronavirus shutdown

FILE – In this July 29, 2018, file photo, Brody Cress, of Hillsdale, Wyo. competes in the saddle bronc event during Championship Sunday of the 122nd annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo at Frontier Park Arena in Cheyenne, Wyo. (Blaine McCartney/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)

They are cities defined by iconic sporting events.

When Augusta comes up, one instantly thinks of the Masters.

If Omaha is mentioned, it’s often in the same breath with the College World Series.

Same for Louisville and the Kentucky Derby.

For those cities and others such as Williamsport, Oklahoma City and Cheyenne, the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic is an especially wrenching blow.

Augusta was supposed to host golf’s first major championship this week.

But the Masters has been put off until at least November, dealing the Georgia city a huge financial blow.

Others are facing the same predicament.