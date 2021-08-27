“I want to go to somewhere, a place where they love me,” Oklahoma teen hoping to find a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Most 16-year-olds are driving to school or hoping to get their first car, but for this teen – his only wish tonight is to find a place to call home.

John is a kind young man.

He’s a little shy around people, but warms up very quickly to pets – so KFOR took him to Edmond Animal Welfare for a day of play with their loving dogs.

John is a junior in high school this year.

Senior year is fast approaching and after graduation, he’d like to go to veterinarian school at OSU.

“I want to help animals,” he said.

On this day, he helped the dogs enjoy play and relaxation – reading about one of his favorite series, The Avengers, to a Jack Russell named Jax.

Like the superheroes in the series, John hopes the right family for him will swoop in and save the day.

“I haven’t had one in a long time,” John said. “I’ve been trying to act good for two years and it still hasn’t happened.”

It’s tough, but John is still hopeful that the perfect family is out there.

“A caring mom, a caring dad, a couple brothers, a couple sisters,” he said. “I want to go to somewhere, a place where they love me.”

This is one teen with big dreams and a big heart – hoping to find that love in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.