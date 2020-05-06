House votes to impose new restrictions on absentee voting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House is imposing new restrictions on voters who cast ballots by mail.

The bill approved on Wednesday comes just days after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled absentee ballots in Oklahoma don’t have to be notarized.

Under the bill, for the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency, voters who wish to submit absentee ballots by mail must include a photocopy of their identification.

Once the emergency declaration is over, absentee voters would then be required to have their ballots notarized by a notary public.

The bill passed almost entirely along party lines with Democrats opposed.