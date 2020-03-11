House seeks vote making it harder to get questions on ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has approved a measure that would make it more difficult for citizens to get state questions on the ballot.

The House voted 66-30, mostly along party lines, on Tuesday for the resolution to require signatures from a certain percentage of registered voters in each congressional district.

Under current law, initiative or referendum petitions only require signatures from a percentage of registered voters statewide.

Republican Rep. John Pfeiffer of Orlando says the intent of his bill is to give more influence to voters in rural parts of the state.