House OKs cost-of-living increase for public pensioners

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Most retired school teachers, firefighters and other public workers would see their first pension increase in 12 years under a bill that sailed through the Oklahoma House.
The bill approved on a 99-0 vote on Tuesday would give a 4% pay hike to most public pensioners.
Those who retired less than five years ago would see a 2% boost, while those retired for less than two years wouldn’t get an increase.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers have been more cautious about the impact the cost-of-living allowance will have on the solvency of the pension systems.