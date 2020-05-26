Hospital begins limited visitation amid Oklahoma reopening

Ayden Korn, 16, of Tulsa, watches television while donating blood plasma at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Tulsa Donor Center on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Korn donated his plasma after contracting COVID-19 and testing positive for antibodies. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City-based hospital system is beginning to allow limited visitation to most patients, including those with the coronavirus, as the state continues to reopen.

Integris Health said Tuesday that it is allowing some patients to designate one person as a representative who can visit between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Patients in obstetrics, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care may have two representatives while no visitors will be allowed to patients in isolation.

The representative must be 18 or older and follow all hospital health safety rules.

The state Health Department on Tuesday reported 6,137 confirmed coronavirus cases and 318 deaths.