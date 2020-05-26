Homicide suspected in death of woman found in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the death of a woman found inside a burning home in southeastern Oklahoma City is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the body of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland was found Friday by firefighters and that she had “significant injuries” that are “consistent with homicide.”

Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters were called to the burning home just after 2:30 a.m. Friday and found Cleveland’s body in the kitchen of the home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there have been no arrests.